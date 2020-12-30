NWS forecast Wednesday night

Risk for wintry precipitation increasing across the Hill Country overnight tonight and Thursday morning.  Windy and cold tonight with drizzle and rain showers expected.  Rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out across the region overnight.

 NWS Austin San Antonio

A challenging forecast is underway across the Hill Country and West Central Texas region tonight and Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been hoisted for the Hill Country area including Kerrville, Leakey, Junction and Rocksprings tonight beginning at midnight and continuing through Thursday evening.

