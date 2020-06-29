County commissioners are seeking the public's input this morning on whether the county should require customers and employees to wear masks inside businesses.
Some larger cities such as Austin and San Antonio have adopted such orders in the wake of a recent surge in coronavirus infections.
Comments will be read into the public record shortly after 9 a.m. this morning during a special meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
The county is encouraging people to submit written comments, but it also will accept oral statements by telephone or in-person.
To submit comments by email, sent statements to cojudge@co.kerr.tx.us by 8:45 a.m. Hardcopies of written comments can be dropped off at the commissioners court drop box on the door in the courthouse by 8:45 a.m.
Submitting in-person verbal statements require prior submission of a public participation form, which is then turned in to the county clerk at the meeting.
To submit comments by telephone, call 𝟴𝟯𝟬-𝟳𝟵𝟮-𝟲𝟭𝟲𝟭, and if the line is busy, try calling again.
To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit the county's YouTube page.
