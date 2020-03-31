Gov. Greg Abbott expanded his travel restrictions on Monday to visitors from three states and four major U.S. cities in an effort to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading across Texas.
On Monday, the number of those infected topped 3,100 people with 43 deaths and the pace of infections is picking up. Abbott had previously ordered quarantine for all people traveling from the New York City area, where the virus has hit the hardest, and in New Orleans, where deaths have spiked.
In an executive order signed by Abbott, air travelers from California, Louisiana, Washington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and Miami into a 14-day quarantine under the supervision of the state’s Department of Public Safety.
Earlier in the day, Abbott clarified his order that he imposed on those traveling by cars and trucks between here and Louisiana. He’s now requiring those travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Also on Monday, a federal judge in Iowa temporarily blocked Texas' efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, handing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers a victory as clinics across the U.S. filed a wave of lawsuits to stop states from trying to shutter them during the outbreak.
A new Ohio order is also unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being carried out, a separate judge ruled Monday. The ruling instructed clinics to determine on a case-by-case basis if an abortion can be delayed to maximize resources — such as preserving personal protective equipment — needed to fight the coronavirus. If the abortion is deemed necessary and can’t be delayed, it’s declared legally essential.
Taken together, the rulings were signs of judges pushing back on Republican-controlled states including abortion in sweeping orders as the outbreak grows in the U.S. In Texas, the ruling came down after state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said abortion was included in a statewide ban on nonessential surgeries.
But U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a woman's right to abortion. One abortion provider in Texas, Whole Woman's Health, said it had canceled more than 150 appointments in the days after the Texas order went into effect.
In Houston, conservative activists, including three pastors, filed a petition with the Texas Supreme Court Monday arguing that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s stay-at-home order violates the Constitution by ordering the closure of churches and failing to define gun shops as “essential” businesses, according to the Houston Chronicle newspaper.
The San Antonio Express-News reported there are now 168 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County. While 42 patients are now hospitalized with the illness, 44 people who had the illness have made a full recovery, said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. A sixth person in San Antonio has died from the novel coronavirus and an SAPD officer has tested positive for the virus, officials said Monday afternoon.
In San Angelo, An official with the Tom Green County Public Health Authority issued six new requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19, one of which ordered all grocery stores in San Angelo be limited to no more than 100 people at a time, according to a news release, according to the Standard-Times newspaper.
The Austin American Statesman reported that a new Austin Public Health task force for nursing homes is establishing sites to house nursing home patients who test positive for the coronavirus but do not require hospitalization, or have been discharged. The sites will each have about 100 beds, and prevent patients from returning to communities where one of the most vulnerable populations lives. Health officials said the first such site should be open soon, and will likely be used to house two patients who lived in nursing homes who tested positive for the virus last week.
Here’s the order:
Every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana, or from any other state as may be proclaimed hereafter, shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Texas or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter. This order to self-quarantine shall not apply to people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Each person covered by this order to self-quarantine shall be responsible for all associated costs, including transportation, lodging, food, and medical care.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shall enforce this executive order along the Texas-Louisiana border. Using a form to be prescribed by DPS, each covered person shall designate a quarantine location in Texas, such as a residence or a hotel, and provide a full name, date of birth, home address, telephone number, and driver license or passport information. DPS Troopers, or other approved peace officers, will collect a completed form from a covered person and verify it against the person’s driver license or passport. Providing false information on this form is a criminal offense under Section 37.10 of the Texas Penal Code. Questions about this form should be directed to DPS by calling (800) 525-5555.
A covered person shall proceed directly to the designated quarantine location entered on the DPS form. Any covered person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shall be escorted to the designated quarantine location by a DPS Trooper.
A covered person shall remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter, leaving only to seek medical care or to depart from Texas. During that period, a covered person shall not allow visitors into or out of the designated quarantine location, other than a health department employee, physician, or health care provider, and shall not visit any public spaces.
DPS Special Agents will conduct unannounced visits to designated quarantine locations to verify compliance by confirming the physical presence of covered persons. Any failure to comply with this order to self-quarantine shall be a criminal offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both.
