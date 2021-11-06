Weekend weather

Nice weekend ahead for the Texas Hill Country 

High pressure filters across the Hill Country on Saturday and Sunday. This brings a good-looking weekend across the region with no rainfall in the forecast.

 

SUNNY SKIES SATURDAY

A few clouds and areas of fog are possible Saturday morning. Skies become mostly sunny during the day.

High temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Light southeast winds return during the afternoon hours with low humidity values in the forecast.

 

CLEAR AND COLD SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and chilly temperatures are expected Saturday night.

Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most locations.

Light winds continue through the overnight hours with patchy fog possible by daybreak Sunday.

 

SLIGHTLY WARMER SUNDAY

Ample sunshine is expected Sunday. This brings warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 70s with pleasant humidity values expected, too.

South winds will be a little stronger at 10-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 mph possible in the afternoon hours.

 

LOW CLOUDS SUNDAY NIGHT

Low clouds may spread across the area by daybreak Monday. Low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 40s for most areas.

South winds continue at 5-10 mph overnight.

 

MILD MONDAY

Monday is marked by warmer temperatures and higher humidity values.

Under partly sunny skies, highs top out in the middle 70s.

