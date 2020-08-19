The Kerrville Noon Rotary Club is stepping up and giving back to the community again.
The COVID-19 crisis is not over for families in Kerr County who are hungry. Rotarians will be hosting a community food drive for the Veterans Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 22.
The Rotary Club is encouraging others in the community who want to make a difference to bring a sack/box of non-perishable items to the Veterans Center at 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville. Rotarians will be there to help with unloading groceries as they drive through. We will maintain social distancing, and all Rotarians will be wearing a mask.
What can you do?
The Rotary Club is asking those with businesses to ask employees and customers to support this by dropping items off at your place of business and then you take the food to the Veterans Center. Family and friends are also encouraged to participate.
Popular items are cereal, peanut butter, crackers, boxed macaroni and cheese, Campbell’s Chunky soups, Dinty Moore beef stew, Chef Boyardee beef ravioli, Chef Boyardee spaghetti and Meat Balls, Hunt’s Manwich, strawberry and grape jam, Chili, Vienna sausages, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup.
For questions please call or text Donna Peterson at 402-802-6829 or Phyllis Ricks at 830-377-2679.
