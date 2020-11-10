Robert “Puff” Eugene Powell
December 1952 - November 2020
Robert “Puff” Eugene Powell of Center Point passed away on Friday November 6th in Stone Oak Methodist Hospital at the age of 67 years.
Robert was born December 9, 1952 in Kerrville, TX to Guy and Bobbie Lackey Powell.
Robert married Patsy Pressler on August 25, 1979 in Comfort, Texas
Robert is survived by his wife Patsy Powell of Center Point
Daughter: Jennifer Powell of Hardin, TX
Three grandchildren: Seth Elkins, Edie McCarty, and Emmie McCarty
Parents: Guy and Bobbie Powell of Center Point
Sister and her spouse: Marilyn and Bill Swyers of Center Point
Robert was preceded in death by a Grandson: Colton Alderson and a Sister: Larell Powell
Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Monday November 9th at 10:00 a.m. in the Center Point Cemetery with Pastor Mike Herrington officiating.
Facial Covering and Social Distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, Your local SPCA, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Pallbearers: Donald Pressler, Tye Pressler, Seth Elkins, Danny Langbein, Danny Smith, and Johnny Henry.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.