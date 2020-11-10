Powell, Robert photo.jpg

Robert “Puff” Eugene Powell

December 1952 - November 2020 

Robert “Puff” Eugene Powell of Center Point passed away on Friday November 6th in Stone Oak Methodist Hospital at the age of 67 years.

Robert was born December 9, 1952 in Kerrville, TX to Guy and Bobbie Lackey Powell.

Robert married Patsy Pressler on August 25, 1979 in Comfort, Texas

Robert is survived by his wife Patsy Powell of Center Point

Daughter: Jennifer Powell of Hardin, TX

Three grandchildren: Seth Elkins, Edie McCarty, and Emmie McCarty

Parents: Guy and Bobbie Powell of Center Point

Sister and her spouse: Marilyn and Bill Swyers of Center Point

Robert was preceded in death by a Grandson: Colton Alderson and a Sister: Larell Powell

Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Monday November 9th at 10:00 a.m. in the Center Point Cemetery with Pastor Mike Herrington officiating.

Facial Covering and Social Distancing is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, Your local SPCA, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Pallbearers: Donald Pressler, Tye Pressler, Seth Elkins, Danny Langbein, Danny Smith, and Johnny Henry.

Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home 

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com

