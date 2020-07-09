An Ingram man was in the county jail today on suspicion of inducing a girl to perform sexual acts on him.
Devon Zachary Pruneda was arrested by a sheriff's deputy on July 7 following an indictment issued by a Kerr County grand jury. The indictments allege Pruneda committed the crimes on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28. He's charged with two felonies: sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The age of the girl is not specified in the indictments, which state only that she was younger than 17 at the time of the alleged incidents.
Pruneda, born in 1999, is being held on bonds totaling $125,000, according to jail records.
