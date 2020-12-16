High pressure is centered across the Hill Country Wednesday afternoon.
The result is sunny skies and chilly temperatures across the region.
Sunny skies continue for the remainder of the day with highs in the upper 50's.
North winds average 10 to 15 mph tapering off this afternoon.
Clear skies continue overnight tonight.
A hard freeze is expected across the entire area with low temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees most areas.
Winds return to the south Thursday with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 60's.
A few more clouds are in the forecast Thursday night with lows in the middle 30's.
Gusty south winds and seasonal temperatures are expected Friday with highs in the lower 60's.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hours.
