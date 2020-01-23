Residents who want to learn more about some of their candidates for sheriff have two chances today and more opportunities in the next few days.
There is a meet and greet today for candidate Eli Garcia from 6 to 7 p.m. at Impact Church, 2031 Goat Creek Road.
Candidate Larry Leitha will have a meet and greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Riverhill Country Club, 100 Riverhill Club Lane.
A meet and greet with candidate Tommy Hill is slated for 7 a.m. to about 8 a.m. Jan. 29 at Cracker Barrel, 2110 Sidney Baker St.
A meet and greet for candidate Mitch Lambdin will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Bill's Bar-B-Que, 1909 Junction Highway.
There’s also a forum slated Friday where all Republican sheriff candidates are expected to attend, as well as all Republican candidates for other offices, in both contested and uncontested races.
Contested races include those of precinct 4 constable and tax assessor-collector. Brad Rider and Nelton Spittler are running for Precinct 4 constable, while Lonnell Hanks and Bob Reeves are running for and tax assessor-collector.
Candidates at the Friday forum will be given chances to introduce themselves and field questions from forum attendees. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Tucker Hall, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter St.
Coverage of the last sheriff candidate forum can be read here.
