Rainfall is not in the forecast through Saturday evening. High pressure should remain centered across New Mexico.
In the upper levels, a dry northerly flow is expected across the area. At the surface, winds remain out of the south and southeast, bringing a decent amount of humidity across the region.
HOT TEMPERATURES EXPECTED SATURDAY
Stratus clouds start the day off Saturday. Clouds should burn off before noon with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.
WARM SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds are not a guarantee Saturday night, due to dry northerly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This could allow temperatures to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by daybreak Sunday.
Winds become variable at less than 5 mph overnight.
VERY HOT SUNDAY, SLIGHTLY LOWER HUMIDITY
Sunday appears to be the hottest day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 95 degrees.
East winds could allow for a few cumulus clouds throughout the day. There is a low chance we could see a brief shower or thunderstorm late Sunday. This chance is very low.
ISOLATED STORMS NEXT WEEK
A weak cold front could provide small opportunities for rainfall Monday through Wednesday of next week.
High temperatures might drop a few degrees but remain in the lower to middle 90s.
