William J. “Bill” Murray
January 1955 - July 2020
Bill was born January 27, 1955 in Houston, Tx and passed away on July 2, 2020 in Kerrville, Tx. He was the son of Eleanor Murray (deceased) and B.C. “Barney” Murray.
Bill had one sister and four brothers. He was part of a very loving family and was a thoughtful and considerate person. He had a true love of God and didn’t fear death.
Bill donated his body to the Forensic Anthropology Research Facility at Texas State University in San Marcos, Tx. There will be no local services.
Remembrance may be made to St. Vincent de Paul at 1145 Broadway, Kerrville, Tx 78028, Notre Dame Catholic Church at 909 Main Street, Kerrville, Tx 78028 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.