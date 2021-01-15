Texas and the Hill Country will experience dry weather conditions throughout the weekend.
On satellite imagery, dust is showing up from Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma and is tracking south towards the Hill Country.
Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance of rain or thunderstorms by the middle of next week.
HARD FREEZE FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and very dry air allows temperatures to tumble into the lower and middle 20’s overnight.
Northwest winds average less than 10 mph after sunset.
PLEASANT SATURDAY ON THE WAY
Weather conditions could not be more perfect Saturday.
The only thing I'm watching is an area of dust that developed across Colorado and Kansas Friday.
It may move into the Hill Country Saturday bringing hazy conditions and a higher chance of allergies, sneezing and watery eyes.
Otherwise, we can expect sunny skies.
Highs top out around 65 degrees.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph after noon.
Low humidity continues.
FREEZE SATURDAY NIGHT
High clouds may increase Saturday night.
This could hold temperatures in the lower 30’s for a few locations.
If skies remain clear, I expect widespread lows between 25 and 30 degrees.
Light and variable winds are expected Saturday night.
BEAUTIFUL WEATHER SUNDAY
Sunday repeats Saturday although temperatures could be a degree or two warmer.
Mostly sunny skies and west-southwest winds averaging 10 to 15 mph helps us warm into the middle and upper 60’s.
MOISTURE INCREASE MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Skies remain mostly sunny with highs approaching 70 degrees Monday.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity levels will be higher Monday.
RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY
Clouds dominate the forecast Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Current trends suggest highs in the 60’s although it could be cooler if clouds and rain arrive earlier in the day.
Unlike previous systems, this one will feature liquid precipitation with no mention of snow or ice in the forecast.
