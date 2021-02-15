UPDATE FROM KPUB, 4:51 P.M.:
The rotating outages experienced by KPUB customers and others statewide can happen at any time of the day or night, said KPUB spokeswoman Allison Bueché. She supplied the following information by email:
Due to continued frigid weather across Texas, the regional electric grid is operating under emergency conditions. Utilities statewide, including the Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB), have been directed to reduce demand.
The Energy Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) has a progressive series of emergency procedures that may be used when operating reserves drop below specified levels. These procedures are designed to protect the reliability of the electric system as a whole and prevent an uncontrolled system-wide outage.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 1:20 a.m., and rotating managed outages have begun since then. As a result, service interruptions will occur throughout the KPUB service territory until ERCOT cancels the Level 3 emergency service interruption orders. This will happen when energy supplies can keep up with Texas’ demand.
ERCOT has instituted system-wide rotating outages three times in the history of ERCOT (Dec. 22, 1989, April 17, 2006 and Feb. 2, 2011) prior to today.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board announced controlled outages are affecting its customers on Monday, as well as uncontrolled outages due to the cold temperatures.
The controlled, rotating outages last 30 to 60 minutes, although they can be longer "if failures occur during the restoration process," states a KPUB news release. As of early Monday, such outages are planned at:
- Harper Road Substation (700 block of Junction Highway, West toward Ingram)
- Jack Furman Substation (Ingram East of Blue Ridge)
- Stadium Substation (Sidney Baker/Main HEB area)
Power in the Center Point area (through the Raymond Barker Substation) has been restored, the release stated.
"This activity is expected to continue through most of the day," the release states. "Approximately 1,000 of our customers are experiencing true outages that are not due to the peak demand outages (they will require repairs made on-site by KPUB. The largest is an outage in Comanche Trace affecting ~300 customers)."
These outages are being implemented throughout Texas "due to peak demand on the statewide electric grid," the KPUB release states. It was 19 degrees in Kerrville Monday afternoon and temperatures may reach as low as 3 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather in Kerrville is part of a winter storm that's dropped snow and ice across the southern plains area of Texas. Large swaths of the U.S. also have been affected, according to The Associated Press. The White House issued an emergency declaration for Texas on Monday.
KPUB released an update about 3 p.m. Monday stating that residents should continue to expect outages during the current extreme weather event, which could end Thursday. The utility asked people with power to continue to conserve electricity to minimize further outages.
The Kerrville Police Department released the following statements at the following times:
About 1:30 P.M.
Update from KPD officers on the streets: Ice is becoming much slicker as it gets packed down and our officers are busy assisting motorists who are getting stuck. Please stay home if you can. Use extreme caution if out driving. Our first responders are stretched very thin right now.
Update to what's open and closed. This information is provided as a courtesy and might change without notice:
HEB at 313 Sidney Baker South (the "small" HEB) will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The Main Street HEB is closed.
Home Depot is open but they are out of propane, heaters and generators. Call them before you go to see if that have what you want in stock.
Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot are all closed. Walgreen's and CVS are closed. All restaurants in town are closed. All businesses are closed.
All gas stations and convenience stores, as far as we are aware right now, are closed except for:
Neu-Mart, 608 Meadowview. They have gas.
Neu-Mart, 3555 Bandera Highway. They have gas.
Mini-Mart, 1980 Sidney Baker. They have gas.
Shell, 2128 Sidney Baker. They do not have gas.
Stripes, 2109 Sidney Baker. They do not have gas.
About 12:30 P.M.
Power is out throughout town with very few exceptions. Most traffic lights are out. Treat these intersections as four way stops. As more people drive around, the snow is becoming packed and slick. We have seen several vehicles lose traction and we are having to aid drivers who are getting stuck. This is going to get worse as the day continues. We do not recommend anyone drive unless they absolutely have to.
HEB at 313 Sidney Baker South (the "small" HEB) will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Main Street HEB, Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot are all closed. Walgreen's and CVS are closed. All restaurants in town are closed. All businesses are closed. All gas stations and convenience stores, as far as we are aware right now, are closed except for:
Mini-Mart, 1980 Sidney Baker. Unknown if they have gas.
Shell, 2128 Sidney Baker. They do not have gas.
Stripes, 2109 Sidney Baker. They do not have gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.