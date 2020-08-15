A child was killed and as many as four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 east of Kerrville late this afternoon.
Preliminary findings from Trooper Anthony Ortiz indicate a westbound Ford Explorer entered the median, overcorrected to the right, overcorrected to the left and rolled, causing the ejection of the child, who died on scene. The child, a girl, appeared to be younger than five years old, Ortiz said. When asked whether the child was in a child safety seat, Ortiz said that did not appear to be the case.
All the injured have been transported for treatment to hospitals in Boerne, San Antonio and Kerrville, Ortiz said. Their statuses weren't immediately available. As of 7:40 p.m., state troopers were investigating the crash site, which is west of the Cypress Creek Road overpass.
Agencies that provided support include Kendall and Kerr sheriff's offices, Kerrville EMS, and Comfort first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.