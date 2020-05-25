The Kerrville City Council will host a slew of second readings of development projects at its meeting tonight, and get a bit of good news with the budget — a bit.
VIRTUAL ONLY
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, but like recent meetings this one will be held virtually with those interested able to watch the livestream on the city’s website or on Spectrum cable’s Ch. 2.
WHAT’S THE GOOD NEWS?
While the economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic are still being evaluated, especially retail spending from April and May, there have been some positives for the city, according to a presentation that will be made by Amy Dozier, the city’s chief financial officer.
That bit of good news includes:
Discipline around controlling city expenses, including not filling positions and temporary pay cuts for some in city management, has helped minimize the losses expected from the pandemic.
Retail sales in March ended up being better than 2019, which helped soften the blow from the expected sales tax losses. However, sales taxes collected from food services fell 22% in March. Overall, the city saw just a 3% decline in sales tax revenue in March. The city had anticipated a 15% drop in that revenue, but the true test will come when April and May numbers are released in June and July.
The city also got more money than expected from the CARES Act with $1.3 million vs. the $266,000 the city asked for on May 13 to cover coronavirus-related expenses.
WHAT’S THE BAD NEWS?
Dozier will tell the City Council that they will see continued declines in the Hotel Occupancy Tax, including an expected 84.7% decrease in May. April’s occupancy tax numbers were down 56%.
There’s also the looming bad news of what the pandemic response did to retail spending in April and May, when most retailers were shut down. Only in the last two weeks have major retailers in town started to reopen, and even then with severe limitations.
HOW ABOUT DEVELOPMENT
The City Council will have a second reading on a housing project that will add 23 homes along Meeker Road. The project is being developed by local builder Travis Page, who described the home as quality affordable homes.
