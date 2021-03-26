Tivy Antler’s Coleson Abel had a stellar pitching performance on the mound, tossing a shutout victory against the Kyle Johnson Jaguars, 5-0, Friday night.
Abel threw a total of 111 pitches, striking out 10 batters in the process. He was clocked with a 91 mph fastball during the game and threw a total of 58 strikes. Abel was credited with the win.
Fisher Roberts pitched the final inning and a third, striking out two additional batters for the Antlers.
A scoreless first inning led to a scoreless tie.
Tivy’s bats were hot in the bottom of the second inning, starting with a triple by Eric Tenery. He hit a fly ball to right field, scoring Walker Grimes and Kale Lackey. The two RBIs by Tenery gave Tivy a 2-0 lead.
Before the inning was over, Roberts hit a single to shortstop, scoring Tenery, to make it 3-0, Tivy.
The two teams remained scoreless in the third inning before Tivy scored another run in the bottom of the fourth.
Tivy’s fourth run came when Adan Hernandez hit a single, driving Lackey across home plate, to give Tivy a 4-0 lead after the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tivy would score its final run.
Abel not only pitched well, he hit a line drive to centerfield, driving Roberts home to give the Antlers a commanding 5-0 lead.
Lackey had a terrific night, going 2-for-3 at the plate while scoring two runs for the Antlers.
Jack Patterson and Lackey each had a stolen base for Tivy.
Tivy had a total of seven hits, leaving only three on base for the night.
“Coleson went out and gave us his best shot,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said. “He competed all night and willed his way through for the win.”
Russ also liked the pitching performance of Roberts, who came in and finished the game for the Antlers, without giving up a run.
“We had some clutch hits and it was a good team win,” Russ added. “That’s the most complete game we have had this season.”
UP NEXT
Tivy has a quick turnaround and will face New Braunfels Canyon on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.