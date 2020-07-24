FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, the logo for Schlumberger appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs and paying $1.02 billion in severance as declining oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic push it to slash costs Schlumberger Ltd. said in a regulatory filing on Friday, July 24, 2020, that vast majority of the severance charge is expected to be paid out during the second half of the year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)