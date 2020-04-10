After Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday golf courses were not an essential business, the city of Kerrville said it would close Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.
Mayor Bill Blackburn confirmed that Abbott's comments led city officials to make the decision to close the course, but for how long is still to be determined. During an afternoon press conference in Austin, Abbott was asked about the golf course situation, because there had been significant confusion across the state about the intent of his orders.
“Golf courses were not included in that list of essential services,” Abbott said. “However, we did say that people should feel free to be able to take a walk in the park to advance their own personal health. So, here’s the way that’s applied and that is, golf courses and the staff that work at golf courses, and the operation, has to be closed for a couple of reasons: One, so you don’t have people in the clubhouse who could be transmitting the coronavirus, but it also wouldn’t provide a gathering place where they could contract the coronavirus. However, people are free to walk along or even with a golf club.”
Abbott’s initial decision had left many confused with some areas closing courses, including San Antonio. Kerrville sought direction from Attorney General Ken Paxton about the governor’s decision before he made his comments on Friday.
In the end, Kerrville officials decided to close the course.
Abbott made it clear that golf courses were a non-essential business, but said that he wouldn’t stop people from taking walks with a golf club on a public course, or from a member doing the same at a country club.
