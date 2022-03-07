Monday weather
NWS-NOAA-WPC

A strong cold front moved across the Hill Country during the late night hours Sunday into Monday.

A few showers were reported across the region.  Rainfall totals were generally less than 0.10" of an inch.  Jane Ragsdale reported 0.02" Monday morning at the Heart of the Hills Camp west of Hunt.

WINDY MONDAY, COLDER TEMPS

Clouds linger off and on throughout the day Monday.  Rain chances should generally remain south and east of Kerrville.

High temperatures remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  50s are possible if sunshine can break through late in the day.

North winds will be on the gusty side at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

CLEARING SKIES, FREEZE LIKELY OVERNIGHT

Skies clear out Monday night.  This should allow for cold overnight lows between 25 and 30 degrees.

Winds taper off during the late night hours.

TRICKY TEMP FORECAST TUESDAY

There is potential for a temperature bust Tuesday.  Models range from a high of 44 on the cold side to 59 degrees on the warm side.

With a range of 15 degrees possible, the forecast high temperature for the day is in question.  It will depend on whether sunshine defeats cloud cover.

Sunshine is most likely across western areas of Kerr County into West Texas.  

Wet weather is possible across the eastern half of the state and clouds are likely to increase for areas east of Kerrville.  Prepare for both weather situations.

