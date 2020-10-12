You may not notice a change in temperatures yet, but a cold front moved across the area early Monday morning.
This front brought dust from Kansas where a fairly significant dust storm occurred overnight.
Visibilities may be reduced to 3 to 7 miles in some areas due to dust being carried southward along the frontal boundary.
After a few morning clouds, skies become mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
Humidity values drop to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoon hours.
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will produce elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country today.
It will be a "No Burn" day across the Hill Country Monday.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph and may gust over 25 mph at times through Monday afternoon.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight.
Low temperatures will be cooler with most areas dropping to between 50 and 55 degrees for overnight lows.
There is considerable model spread on low temperatures tonight due to wind speeds, altitude and potential high clouds.
Upper 40's are possible if winds become calm and skies remain completely clear tonight.
Winds taper off to less than 10 mph after midnight tonight.
