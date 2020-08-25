A Center Point man was jailed for the eighth time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion misdemeanor assault and felony assault.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Paul Reyes Caltzontzin on Aug. 18 on two warrants stemming from misdemeanor assault allegations from March and April and a warrant for a felony aggravated assault charge stemming from an Aug. 17 incident.
In the last few months, the office of Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins filed criminal complaints accusing Caltzontzin of using his hand to physically assault a woman he knows in the following ways:
Striking her on the head on or about Sept. 19, 2019
Grabbing her by the face or pulling her hair or pushing her on or about March 5
Grabbing her hair and/or striking her on the ear and arm on or about April 13
Those three misdemeanor charges are pending in court of Kerr County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris.
A justice of the peace issued a warrant for Caltzontzin’s arrest based on a peace officer’s allegation the defendant committed the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 17. It didn’t appear that prosecutors had filed this charge with the district clerk’s office as of Aug. 25.
Caltzontzin, born in 1985, is in the county jail on bonds totaling $104,000, according to jail records.
In Kerr County, Caltzontzin has pleaded guilty or no contest to misdemeanors, and was ordered to pay fines, court costs and attorney fees on the following charges:
Bail jumping and failure to appear in misdemeanor court
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana
Theft of Playstation games valued $50 to $500
