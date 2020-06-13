Kathleen Weber Cormack, 70, of Kerrville, died on June 7, 2020 at her home of more than 33 years.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Norbert Patrick and Geraldine Delores Hammer Weber. Following graduation from Cleveland High School, she attended the University of Missouri, School of Nursing, and obtained her BSN in 1972. She grew up, with the Vietnam War tearing apart her country and upon graduation, entered the United States Army Nurse Corps. She attended basic at Ft. Sam Houston and was initially assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. She then received orders to the 196th Station Hospital, SHAPE Headquarters, Belgium. After that tour, she was sent to the 33rd Field Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany.
She returned briefly to the State to marry, CW 2 Bobby G. Cormack, in El Paso, Texas on October 5, 1973. After her 2nd extension overseas, she left active duty, but continued to work at military hospitals wherever, the Army assigned her husband. She was the typical military wife of pack, unpack, get the kids in school and go back to work. In 1990, she joined the Veterans Administration and worked as a staff nurse, Nursing Supervisor and then the last 18 years as the “Pink Team” Nurse. She was fortunate that she was able to adapt and use her nursing skills from “cradle to grave”. Spent 24 years in OB-GYN, Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics. Then the last 22 years was with adult veterans who she admired greatly. Major Cormack was also in the Texas Medical Rangers for 8 years, deployed to Operation Lone Star on a yearly basis and served as the commander of Charlie Company, 1st Medical BN.
Kathleen established the “So Proudly We Hailed” museum, located at the Hill Country Veterans Center in 2015. Previously it was on displayed at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System, Kerrville Division for 12 years. It honors all American service individuals from the Revolutionary War to current Operations from all branches of the services. She was very dedicated to her fellow women veterans and WW2 veterans. She supported numerous museums with her collections of uniforms and military posters. The Museum of the Pacific Ware, WIMSA, the Women’s Marine League of Texas and Lackland Military Museum have received substantial items enhancing their collections of memorabilia. She was an avid supporter of the “Salute to Women Veterans” program until personal issues took center stage.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Bobby G. Cormack, Kerrville; her daughter, Stephanie Lynn Carson, Comfort, TX and her husband, Walter D. Carson; her son, CW3 Patrick G. Cormack, Leesville, LA. And wife Leslie; her stepson, Russell Cormack, Whispering Pines, N.C.; grandchildren Mason & Avery Cormack, Pittsboro, N.C.; Cooper Carson, Comfort, TX; stepson Ian Cormack; Sandy, UT; brother, Michael Weber, St. Louis, MO and wife Tina. Blessed with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews throughout the country. Dearest friends forever Susan, Diana & Joanie.
A celebration of life might occur, depending on the families wishes. Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery or St. Peters Church Cemetery, St. Louis, MO at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.