The uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic continued to roil Texas on Friday — a day when 174 people lost their lives across the state.
Texas hospitals continued to feel the strain of persistent cases and a record 10,600 people were hospitalized across the state. In the San Antonio region of the Texas Department of State Health Services, which includes Kerr County, more than 1,500 people are hospitalized and the hospitals were about 86% full.
For the first time, Peterson Health said there were four people at Peterson Regional Medical Center in intensive care. The hospital’s ICU has 14 beds. Two others were being treated at the hospital. Peterson has said it is in position to handle a surge of patients.
Gov. Greg Abbott went on television stations around the state and urged people to wear masks, but said he had no intention of putting the state on a lockdown.
Friday also proved to be a confusing day in the overall number of cases after Kerr County decided to expunge 15 probable positive cases reported by DSHS, which lowered the county’s overall total. Peterson has only reported lab-confirmed positives, but this is the first time that it was revealed that the county had been reporting probables to the state. A probable, however, could be someone symptomatic with a known exposure.
The city of Kerrville said they supported the move to remove those cases, but at the same time it did little to slow the rate of the infection numbers, because by late in the afternoon there were eight cases reported. It’s unclear when the results will be returned on the more than 700 people screened for the virus at the Doyle School Community Center by the Texas Military Department on Tuesday.
Through Friday, there were 277 positive cases and the city of Kerrville said there were 198 active cases. For Peterson Health, the positivity rate since June 24 remains at 11.4%. Friday’s results were from three people tested at Peterson and five others confirmed by Kerr County.
The confusing numbers are on top of a battle between the state and the city of San Antonio over the state's decision to pull more than 3,000 cases because the city was using an rapid-result antigen test. That moved angered city officials and led to finger pointing between the city and the state.
“The fact that we have some folks at the state and federal level who are questioning whether or not we should count that test makes it seem like some folks— some people at the state and federal level are trying to suppress just how bad this COVID pandemic is,” San Antonio Ron Nirenberg.
Friday’s death toll, however, proved to be the most alarming statistic of the day.
To put the death toll into perspective, Friday’s total was approximately the same number of people who died in Texas everyday from heart-related issues in 2018 — a year that averaged 554 deaths per day. A total of 174 deaths was greater than the number of people claimed by cancer or respiratory issues based on mortality rates kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2018.
In parts of Texas the virus has been particularly bad, including in the Rio Grande Valley, where 22 people died on Friday in Hidalgo County. The death toll in the McAllen area was greater than Texas’ largest cities.
One of the biggest questions the virus raises centers around returning children to schools, and education leaders got some clarification on that matter Friday from the Texas Education Agency.
School districts will be allowed to delay on-campus instruction for at least four weeks, and ask for waivers to continue remote instruction for up to four additional weeks in areas hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. During those second four weeks, districts must educate at least a small number of students on campus, and tell the state what public health conditions would allow them to bring more students into classrooms.
Local school boards in areas with a lot of community spread can also delay the start of the school year.
"Our objective is to get as many kids as possible on campus as long as it is safe," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on a call with school superintendents Friday afternoon."But we know on-campus instruction is really the best instructional setting for the vast majority of our students in Texas. Please don't feel compelled to use this transition period unless your local conditions deem it necessary."
The revised guidance offers school districts more options on reopening their schools. Last week, the Texas Education Agency had released more stringent guidelines requiring all school districts to offer on-campus instruction daily for all students who want it, except for a transition period of three weeks at the start of the school year.
In Houston, which is the hardest hit city in the state, the U.S. Army moved nurses in to help with staffing shortages and a surge of patients. An 86-person Army team of doctors, nurses, and support staff on Thursday worked to take over a wing of United Memorial Medical Center, a small north Houston hospital, to help it treat COVID-19 patients.
Here in Kerrville, Mayor Bill Blackburn issued a four-minute video message encouraging people to stay home and if "they have to go out to wear a mask.
"Folks I want us to do well here so we don’t have to have a shutdown,” Blackburn said.
Leveraging data from investment firm Goldman Sachs and comments from Dallas Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Robert Kaplan, Blackburn said the economy will improve and thrive if residents utilize the simple tools.
"If we all wore masks, I think that’s probably the most important thing we can do right now to make sure that rebound is faster, not slowing,” Kaplan told the National Press Club in a virtual event, noting the economy has slowed since the virus has resurged across the United States in recent weeks.
