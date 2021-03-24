The Center Point Lady Pirates took advantage of what was given to them and defeated the Junction Lady Eagles, 17-1, Tuesday afternoon.
Don't be fooled by the youth of the Lady Pirates, they are fully capable of producing timely runs in a hurry.
EVERYONE INVOLVED OFFENSIVELY
Diving into the details, every player on the roster scored a run for the Lady Pirates.
Destiny Johnson opened things up offensively for the Lady Pirates in the first inning.
Johnson scored first on a steal from third base.
Kaylee Blackledge would score the next run scoring from third off of a wild pitch. Center Point went on top, 2-0.
With the bases loaded, Karleopy Grano-Serrano scored off a walk by Tania Duran.
Still in the first inning, Celeste Cervantes hit a grounder to the pitcher, which scored Natalie Whitworth, to make it 4-0 after the first inning.
BLACKLEDGE PITCHING PERFECTION
Blackledge was stellar on the pitcher's mound, tossing 28 strikes in 41 pitches.
In a familiar theme for Center Point, Blackledge struck out six batters in a complete game for the hurler.
Blackledge had a perfect first inning giving up one ground out and striking out two batters right away. It was three up and three down.
In the second inning of play, Blackledge struck out three batters in a row to retire the side.
Blackledge struck out two batters swinging and the third strikeout came with the batter looking.
BECKERSON GETS ON THE BOARD
In the bottom of the second inning, Victoria Beckerson struck pay dirt with a single to the pitcher.
Beckerson stole second base and advanced to third when Whitworth was walked.
Beckerson scored when Stephanie Lopez hit a fly ball to second base.
After two innings, the Lady Pirates were on top, 5-0.
JADE BIERSCHWALE SCORES LONE JUNCTION RUN
Jade Bierschwale accounted for Junction's only run.
Bierschwale scored in the top of the third inning after a rare walk given up by Blackledge.
Kat Hoffman signed to left field, driving Bierschwale across home plate to make it 5-1.
12-RUN LADY PIRATE ONSLAUGHT
The Lady Pirates showed no mercy in the bottom of the third inning.
Center Point iced the game, scoring 12 runs in the inning.
Cervantes would score when Johnson singled to the shortstop.
Additional runs would come from Johnson, Beckerson, Blackledge, Grano-Serrano, Whitworth, Lopez, Duran, Cervantes and Chloe Williams.
Johnson and Beckerson would score two runs during the third inning, capping off a 17-1 win.
QUOTABLES
"This was a good win for us coming back from Spring Break," Center Point Coach Kenny King said. "We took advantage of what was given and made the plays in the field."
King was proud of his team's play in the third inning.
"Great job of extending the third inning when there were two outs and bringing an end to the game," King added. "Our two biggest challenges are up next, so we've got to be at our best."
UP NEXT
Center Point travels to Johnson City for a tough district match on the road, Friday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. Center Point returns home for another district test against Mason on Monday, Mar. 29 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.