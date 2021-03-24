It has been a tough season for the Ingram Lady Warriors and they suffered a 14-1 loss at the hands of Cornerstone Christian Tuesday night.
Ingram committed four errors in the loss, but had a few bright spots to build momentum forward.
Dustie Green had a hit in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive Bella Montoto across home plate for the lone Ingram run scored.
Harley Ince had a hit and was also walked during the game.
Taylor McKinney threw 94 pitches Tuesday night, 44 of them strikes, to lead the Lady Warriors on the pitching mound.
