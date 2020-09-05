Even with three standout seniors, Ingram Tom Moore High School volleyball coach Tony Vela Jr. is excited about the future of his program.
The reason rests in sophomore outside hitter Emmah Schmidt and freshman setter Rylan Wilt, who are both battling injuries. After missing six matches, Schmidt returned to the Ingram lineup on Friday night. Wilt, who has battled a severe ankle sprain, is set to return next week.
Even without those two, the Warriors have won 13 consecutive matches, including Friday night's hard-fought four-set win over Johnson City.
Seniors Anna Crittenden, who had 15 kills, and Karlie Bonam, who had a season-high 14 kills, led the way offensively for the Warriors.
"Johnson City was a very good team," Vela Jr. said. "They're big and they're very physical."
However, Schmidt came through with six kills for the Warriors, which bolstered the Warriors during a tight match.
One of the hallmarks of Ingram's opening season run has been its defense and that continued on Friday with defensive specialists Macie Neutze and Harley Ince, who combined for 20 digs.
With Wilt back in the lineup, Vela Jr. will have more flexibility with senior Makenna Gelsone, who has done the bulk of the setting, with the pair being able to run a two-setter offense. The move also frees up Gelsone offensively.
All season, Vela Jr. has made it clear that his team will have a very different look when his team is healthy, and Ingram fans will get a look at just how different they are on Sept. 11 when the team travels to Gateway Christian School in San Antonio for its next match.
