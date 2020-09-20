Tivy's girls cross country team continued to run well with a strong performance on Saturday at the Ingram Warrior Invitational.
Freshman Hannah Aspinall paced the Antlers with a third-place finish on the 2-mile course, covering it in 12-minutes, 37-seconds. Tivy's top five did a great job of staying close and the next four runners finished in the top 10. Sophomore Ximena Tinajero finished sixth (13:00), with junior Kendyll Turner right behind her in seventh (13:01).
On the boys side, freshman Luke Wrase continued his strong start to the season with a second-place finish, while covering the 3-mile course in 17:20. Wrase's older brother and teammate, Ethan, was right behind him in fourth place (17:25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.