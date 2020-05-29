Eighteen Kerr County residents are among at least 59,776 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 19,270 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 230 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,601 people had died from the disease in Texas and 989,994 had been tested. An estimated 38,905 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 399,991 people have recovered from the disease, 1,721,926 have been infected and 101,621 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 15,646,041 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,840,369 had been infected since the pandemic began, 360,919 had died, and 2,439,310 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
28
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
6
Medina
69
Blanco
8
Mason
31
Llano
3
Chevron plans to lay off thousands, while Exxon Mobil says it has no such plans
Two top oil companies are taking different routes so far in dealing with the industry's downturn. Chevron said it would lay off 15% of its employees while Exxon Mobil has no plans for such cuts, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Chevron said in a statement that it was “streamlining our organizational structures to reflect the efficiencies and match projected activity levels. This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly.”
The paper reported that the company employs about 7,000 people in the Houston area and about 45,000 people across the globe, but that Chevron did not provide details on where a reduction in its workforce would occur.
Abbott will extend early voting for November elections
Gov. Greg Abbott is extending the early voting period for an unspecified amount of time during the November election as concerns continue to persist around in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott has already doubled the time period for the primary runoff election July 14, calling it necessary so that "election officials can implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices."
In an interview with KCBD-TV in Lubbock on Thursday afternoon, Abbott said he believes Texas voters will be able to cast their ballots safely not only this summer but also in the fall.
"Texas has always had early voting, and what I did for the July time period and what we will do again for the November time period is we will extend the early voting period," Abbott told the TV station.
Abbott allows spectators for pro sports
In a new proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that fans will be allowed at outdoor professional sporting events in most Texas counties with limited occupancy, under a new expansion of his most recent wave of economic reopenings.
Starting Friday, all Texans counties — excluding Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter and Randall counties — will be able to host in-person spectators for outdoor sports in venues as long as visitors are capped at 25% capacity. Leagues will first have to apply to — and receive approval from — the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Under the revised rule, fans are still banned from attending indoor sporting events in person. The rule does not address college or high school athletics.
House approves bill spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy to ease restrictions on small-business loan program
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed legislation Thursday to ease rules on small-business owners who are participating in a loan program meant to mitigate the economic complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new legislation was a bipartisan effort, spearheaded by two freshmen — including U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. The goal is to give business owners and operates more flexibility in the rules small businesses must follow in order to have their loans forgiven. The bill now moves to the Senate, where Roy has said he expects it will pass.
"We want to make sure that money is being targeted and focused in ways that's best for those businesses in order to stay alive," Roy said in an interview last week as he was shepherding the bill through the chamber. "That's the concern, that businesses are unable to get through this and stay alive."
The legislation made significant changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, a fund aimed at keeping afloat small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. In this program, small-business owners secured loans that will ultimately be forgiven if they play by the law's rules. Roy's bill loosened those rules for small business owners by:
Allowing recipients to defer payroll taxes.
Extending the time in which business owners can use the loans from June 30 until Dec. 31.
Reducing the ratio of loan funding that must be allocated to payroll from 75% to 60%.
Extending the period in which small-business owners who are not eligible for forgiveness can pay back the loans to five years.
The bill passed with some Democratic members voting on behalf of colleagues in a newly implemented — albeit controversial — vote-by-proxy process brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roy is a firebrand conservative freshman in the delegation and former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He represents parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. He teamed up with Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a fellow freshman from Minnesota, on the legislation. Roy struck up a friendship with Phillips in their first year serving together as they discovered common ground on other fronts including foreign affairs.
In an interview last week, Roy said the partnership is reflective of a growing discontent many freshmen have of the partisanship on Capitol Hill.
"We need to start figuring out how to have simpler, targeted approaches that is less political and less partisan," he said.
Roy and Dean came together to write the bill as each received feedback on the PPP program from stakeholders that included small-business owners and trade groups. Once they settled on the language, they split up to sell it to their respective caucuses.
"Dean did a great job trying to get that through," Roy said.
Oil and gas industry reports record-breaking job losses in April
The oil and gas industry lost 26,300 jobs in April, the largest drop of industry jobs in a single month, according to job data dating to 1990.
Texas saw a record surge of more than 2 million claims for unemployment in roughly a six-week period after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in March shut down businesses he deemed nonessential to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to tanking oil prices resulting from an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The economic fallout also sent commodity prices to historic lows.
According to new data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), drilling, completion, production and related sectors employed 192,600 people in Texas in April, a 12 percent drop from March figures.
The number of oil and gas jobs held in April is comparative to levels reported in November 2016.
The oil field service sector, which includes drilling rig operators, hydraulic fracturing crews and equipment manufacturers, was the hardest hit by the economic downturn. About 22,300 of the total oil and gas industry jobs lost in April came from this sector, according to TWC data.
Among them were workers from major oil and gas companies. Since January, Halliburton has laid off more than 1,900 people working in Texas; Midland-based ProPetro let go of more than 1,400 employees; Houston-based NexTier Oilfield Solutions laid off nearly 1,000 employees.
West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude oil, plummeted to its lowest price on record, and the largest single day drop of more than 90 percent on April 20.
U.S. oil futures were also at their worst recorded level April 20 since NYMEX opened trading in oil futures in 1983.
To break even, companies need to hit $60 a barrel. Today, crude oil prices are at the $30 per barrel range. With profit losses, exploration and production companies have cut their budgets and staff and scaled back drilling and completion activities.
Abbott has said that the record job losses are directly tied to the shutdown and once restrictions are lifted and the state opens up beyond phase 2, these jobs will come back.
The Texas oil and gas industry endured 21 straight months of job losses in 2015 and 2016, the Texas Oil & Gas Association notes. Its president, Todd Staples, told the Houston Chronicle, “While many of these necessary reductions have negatively impacted workforce levels, the industry is poised to rebound as the world economy gets back on track and supply and demand levels normalize.”
According to multiple reports, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette briefed the president on a plan to provide financial aid to oil drillers, however no such plan has come to fruition or been announced.
“The Texas oil and natural gas industry is no stranger to volatile swings and operators have proven themselves nimble and innovative in challenging times,” Staples wrote in a column published by the Waco Tribune-Herald. “We are fortunate in Texas to have the energy infrastructure in place to continue to responsibly produce, transport and refine oil and natural gas into the fuels, products and power that Texans need. As the nation’s leader in oil and natural gas production, pipeline miles and refining capacity, Texas is well equipped to continue meeting our energy and everyday needs.”
As Texas inmates' lawsuit over coronavirus response winds through courts, infections among prisoners surge
When two Texas inmates at a geriatric prison first sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over its handling of the coronavirus in late March, no inmates at the unit were confirmed to have been infected. In mid-April, when a federal district judge ordered TDCJ to implement a slew of protective policies, one infected inmate had died and no others were known to be sick.
But by the time the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the lawsuit Thursday, after temporarily blocking the lower court's order, at least five inmates at the Pack Unit had died with the COVID-19 disease and nearly 200 more are confirmed to have the virus, according to the state's lawyer.
Due to the Pack Unit's recent surge in reported coronavirus cases, the federal appellate judges held Thursday's hearing a week earlier than it was originally scheduled. In their remote court hearing, they questioned both whether state officials have done enough to protect high-risk inmates in a rapidly changing situation and whether the prisoners suing TDCJ followed the proper steps before heading to federal court.
The prisoners at the Pack Unit, a prison near College Station that has recently faced other federal litigation over stifling summer temperatures, have said TDCJ's policies are "woefully inadequate" to protect sick, older inmates. They also argue that the agencies' actual practices are even worse and violate the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment. In their lawsuit, they asked for more protective gear, cleaning supplies and social distancing.
TDCJ has so far successfully appealed the lower court's order to require more protective measures. But the agency has since enacted much of what the judge required in April anyway. That includes providing face masks and testing all the prison's inmates for the virus. One of the state's main arguments against the lower court's ruling is that the order restricts the agency's ability to adapt to the constantly shifting situation of a virus that health officials are still trying to understand. But inmates claim, and the district judge agreed, that court intervention was needed to protect them from the prison's apparent "deliberate indifference" to inmates' risk.
In Thursday’s hearing, Judge Eugene Davis asked the inmates’ lawyer to provide by Monday a list of new policies or procedures that might be needed — based on the evolved TDCJ response as well as the growing number of infections and deaths. The appellate judges weighed the evolving status of the case and made critical remarks of both the prison system and the inmates.
Davis repeatedly raised questions of social distancing practices in the prison now that the infection has spread. Judge Stuart Duncan and Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins countered that even the lower court judge’s ruling agreed that social distancing is largely impossible in prisons and didn’t find the prisons were unconstitutionally withholding it.
More new cases seen among Brazoria County young people
Brazoria County is investigating a spike in novel coronavirus cases among teenagers and children, but have not established any link between the young people, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Ten county residents 19 and younger have tested positive in the last week, according to data compiled by the Brazoria County Health Department, with nine of those cases in Alvin. One of the 10, a boy 9 or younger, has recovered.
Two of those cases were reported Thursday afternoon when the county announced its highest daily case total since May 17. Nine other cases were connected to nursing homes, Sebesta said.
Three Windsong Care Center residents and one employee tested positive Thursday as did one five Laurel Court employees.
A Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s was the first case inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in four days, according to county data.
The county also announced five people recovered from the symptoms of the virus, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
Brazoria County now has 882 total reported cases of COVID-19 with 406 active, 459 deemed recovered and five considered probable. A dozen residents have died of complications with the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.