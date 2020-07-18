Three motorcyclists, who were part of a law enforcement motorcycle club, were killed in on Texas 16, just south of Kerrville, and a Center Point man is accused of drunk driving and causing their deaths.
On Saturday, a state trooper arrested Ivan Robles Navejas on suspicion of three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said three others were taken by helicopters to San Antonio. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said six others were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.
DPS is investigating the crash.
The Sheriff's Office, which provided assistance, said those killed and injured were on a ride celebrating the birthday of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club.
What a horrible event........ not accident. Terrible.......... I hope this drunk doesn't turn out to be one of our Kerr Co. perennial DWI's with from 3-21 arrests and still out instead of being confined and cured in an addiction treatment hospital (putting them in jail or prison for years doesn't often seem to "cure" them judges). Blessings on the policemen's families.
