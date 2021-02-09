Cloudy skies are likely Tuesday morning with clearing skies during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures have been lowered for the immediate Kerrville area, but should warm into the upper 60's and lower 70's Tuesday afternoon.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts Tuesday afternoon.
LOW CLOUDS, FOG AND HIGH HUMIDITY TUESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds overspread the area late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
It should remain mild with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
WINDS OF CHANGE LATE WEDNESDAY
Wednesday feels like Spring for the most part.
Clouds will be stubborn to burn off and highs top out in the middle 70’s.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph, but will switch to the north around sunset.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are introduced to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening as the leading edge of colder air moves in.
FIRST COLD FRONT MOVES IN WEDNESDAY EVENING
Our first cold front arrives Wednesday evening with winds becoming north at 10 to 15 mph.
Lows end up around 45 degrees.
COLDER THE REST OF THE WEEK
Thursday’s highs remain in the 40’s and 50’s with rain likely and thunderstorms possible.
True arctic air may hold off a day or two afterwards, but signs are still pointing towards bitter cold air moving across Texas Friday and Saturday with lows in the teens and highs in the 30’s Saturday and Sunday.
Valentine’s Day is Sunday and it appears that this could be the coldest day of the forecast period.
Models also show a disturbance potentially bringing a light wintry mix over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.