The next few days will be marked by a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This will be the main weather feature to track through the upcoming weekend.
The track of this system will play a role in how our forecast turns out across the Hill Country. The Hill Country appears to be on the western fringe of this system’s impact, therefore, rain chances are not extremely high at this time. The heaviest rainfall appears to affect the coastal areas of Texas.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUE THURSDAY
The humidity should be higher across the Hill Country on Thursday. This brings us a few cumulus clouds in the afternoon hours.
A low 10 percent chance of rain is possible, but most areas should remain dry.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 90s, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
PATCHY LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
Winds veer to the southeast during the evening and overnight hours Thursday into Friday.
Low temperatures should be warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most locations.
Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph.
ISOLATED STORMS FRIDAY
Humidity values should be higher during the day, especially across the eastern half of the Hill Country.
The added moisture values from the system in the Gulf could trigger a few showers and storms late in the day. Brief downpours and lightning strikes are the main weather hazards if this develops.
High temperatures climb into the middle 90s.
Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph during the day, except gusty near any showers or storms that pop up.
WIDELY SCATTERED WEEKEND STORMS
Weekend storm chances favor Saturday over Sunday. Although widely scattered showers and storms are possible both days, Saturday and Saturday evening may provide the best chance of rain locally.
Highs warm into the middle 90s Saturday with middle to upper 90s expected on Sunday.
The humidity should be slightly lower Sunday afternoon.
FOURTH OF JULY WARMTH
The Fourth of July is looking mostly sunny and hot with daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s.
A stray storm is possible late in the day, but nothing widespread is expected.
