High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry throughout the weekend.
Temperatures remain well above average and rain chances are minimal through Sunday.
Clear skies are expected Friday night through midnight. Low clouds develop towards daybreak and patchy dense fog is possible once more. Lows end up in the lower to middle 60's. South winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Low clouds and patchy dense fog will give way to partly sunny skies Saturday. Highs end up in the middle to upper 80's. With enough sunshine, 90 degrees is possible late in the day. South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.
Warm and humid weather conditions are in the forecast Saturday night. Low clouds are more likely and it will become hazy with areas of fog and light drizzle possible. Lows remain in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
There will be more clouds and higher humidity across the area Sunday. I'm not convinced we will see completely sunny skies. I'll call it partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's. It could be cooler if clouds do not burn off. South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.
A cold front invades the area Monday morning. This front will bring a slight chance of showers and storms along the boundary. It becomes windy and cooler with highs in the 70's. Winds become north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
40's are possible for lows Tuesday morning.
