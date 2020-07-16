Racing for a Remedy Profile of a Killer

This 2020 electron micrsocope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

 HOGP

The surge in deaths across Texas from coronavirus continued Thursday with another record day with 129 dead. 

In Kerr County, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported 10 new cases, driving the county's total of those positive to 283. In the coming days, the tracking of active cases will be done by the Kerrville Fire Department and Kerr County, but the state reports there are 196 active cases. 

Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said Tuesday he doesn't think those numbers are that high, but still more than 100 active cases. 

Across the state, Texas saw another day of 10,000 more cases and hospitalizations seemed to flatten, but were still more than 10,000 people in hospitals across the state. At Peterson Regional Medical Center there are currently six people. 

Texas' death toll has averaged about 90 people per day over the last seven days. 

