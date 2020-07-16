The surge in deaths across Texas from coronavirus continued Thursday with another record day with 129 dead.
In Kerr County, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported 10 new cases, driving the county's total of those positive to 283. In the coming days, the tracking of active cases will be done by the Kerrville Fire Department and Kerr County, but the state reports there are 196 active cases.
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said Tuesday he doesn't think those numbers are that high, but still more than 100 active cases.
Across the state, Texas saw another day of 10,000 more cases and hospitalizations seemed to flatten, but were still more than 10,000 people in hospitals across the state. At Peterson Regional Medical Center there are currently six people.
Texas' death toll has averaged about 90 people per day over the last seven days.
