After a very nice stretch of cool morning temperatures the past few days, we can expect higher humidity to creep into our forecast as the week goes along.
Patchy low stratus clouds start the day off Monday. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny with a few cumulus clouds developing during the afternoon. Highs end up in the lower 90’s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible during the afternoon.
A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop due to daytime heating Monday afternoon. This favors areas towards Austin, New Braunfels and San Antonio to Hondo. Rain chances locally are less than 10 percent.
Patchy low clouds redevelop overnight. Lows will be warmer with most areas dropping into the middle 60’s. Southeast winds continue overnight.
Low clouds burn off mid-morning Tuesday. Highs top out in the lower 90’s with cumulus clouds in the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain very low. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with occasionally higher gusts.
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90’s.
Avg: 68/90
