Jack Pratt image

Kerrville Mayor Jack Pratt speaks at Louise Hays Park in 2015. 

Former Kerrville mayor Jack Pratt is running for Kerr County Precinct 2 commissioner.

County Republican Party Chair John Elliot confirmed Wednesday that Pratt filed paperwork with the party to be on the March 1 Republican Primary ballot. 

Pratt was elected mayor in 2012 and won a second term in 2014. He initially sought reelection in 2016 but dropped out of the race. 

Pratt has served on the boards of the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation and the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District.

