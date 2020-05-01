Today is the first day when The Kerrville Daily Times was not published as part of our new three-day print schedule. There will be a newspaper delivered to subscribers on Saturday.
With the coronavirus pandemic impacting advertising revenues across the country, including here in the Hill Country, newspaper publishers have had to make difficult decisions when it comes to saving their business. Starting today, The Kerrville Daily Times will publish and deliver to single-copy subscribers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“This change is a direct response to the sudden and dramatic downtown in business caused by the coronavirus crisis,” Publisher Carlina Villalpando said. “Like most businesses in our community, we’ve been hit hard and have struggled to continue our normal operations with as little as possible impact on our workforce and products. We must adapt to preserve our business and continue to serve our community.”
There will be no Friday newspaper. Saturday’s newspaper, however, will be full of the content that you would expect on Friday and on the weekend.
Texas Hill Country Culture, the newspaper’s glossy magazine, will continue delivery monthly, and Business Link, a business magazine produced in partnership with The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will continue to be published on the second Thursday monthly. The Kerrville Daily Times will continue to publish local news daily through its digital edition dailytimes.com.
Villalpando said more than 70 percent of the newspaper’s business comes from advertising from primarily local businesses. The rest is from subscriptions and other products, including printing as many as 20 other regional newspapers, which all have experienced similar, or deeper, losses.
“This was not an easy decision,” Villalpando said, adding that other newspapers around the country have been forced to make similar choices.
For print subscribers, they have access to the online content and to the e-edition of the newspaper. They can activate those accounts by visiting dailytimes.com. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, much of the content produced by The Kerrville Daily Times staff has been in front of the website’s subscription service, but some of that content and that not related to public safety will begin migrating back to being subscription only.
“Important breaking news stories will be out there online for most people to see in some version,” said Louis Amestoy, the newspaper’s managing editor. “Since Jan. 1, we made a dedicated push to expand our online coverage through improved photo galleries, video and online-only articles, and that’s only expanded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.”
For regular readers of the newspaper, they will notice they will still get the same comics, television guide and puzzles that they would normally receive.
“Ok, you’re going to want to pace yourself,” Amestoy said. “You’re going to get double the puzzles and double the comics in every edition. So, enjoy.”
The weekly puzzle book will stay on Tuesdays, while the Friday faith content will move to the bigger weekend editions. Color comics will remain on Saturdays.
“In the coming months, we are going to continue the excellent level of coverage you’ve long expected from this newspaper,” Amestoy said. “We are committed to this mission and we’re hoping you will continue to support our efforts.”
The Kerrville Daily Times is locally managed and independently owned and operated by Texas-based Southern Newspapers Inc.
(2) comments
In none of the articles regarding this reduction in the number of days the print edition would be available was anything mentioned about decreasing the digital availability. At the time it wasn't a concern since the digital edition is what I rely on. Since I am only a couple of months into an annual subscription, it appears that I, along with others, have been grossly overcharged. Paying for 6 days a week of the digital edition and having it reduced to 3, with no warning or price decrease is very poor customer service.
OK, so today is May 1 and the edition available is for April 30, which we read in hard copy. Are we missing something?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.