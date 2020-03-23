On the first day of no school across the Kerrville Independent School District due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds turned out to pick up breakfast and lunches, while school officials formulated a plan to educate thousands of children virtually.
Monday night’s school board meeting proved to be a landmark event for the district as it was held using Zoom video conferencing, with most of the trustees at home weighing in on matters from laptops, tablets and home computers.
District Superintendent Mark Foust told the board of trustees that district food services staff provided breakfast and lunch to more than 800 students on Monday, but that the meals were also available to all children in the community.
“The work that our food services department has done over the last few days has been incredible,” Foust said. “We served 800 meals to our community, and we believe that’s going to increase on a daily basis as the word gets out that each of our campuses offers a drive-thru pickup.”
“We are very pleased knowing that we are serving the community.”
Monday proved to be a busy day for the district facing an unprecedented crisis of shutting schools down to deal during the pandemic, which could wipe out the remainder of the school year.
“We are very anxious to get back to normal,” Foust told the board.
However, the district has not placed a date when classes would resume, and Foust said that was done out of the unknowns surrounding the virus.
“Frankly, I think it’s the most honest thing that we can do,” Foust said. “I have no way of predicting what might change in the next 10 days, or the next 10 minutes, quite frankly, with the way that the reports are coming out.”
The district was working to develop a plan of virtual learning that would take years to execute. Instead, they’re trying to turn it around in a week. Part of that plan would be to use 400 T-Mobile internet hotspots, laptops and iPads to facilitate learning.
“We are hard at work behind the scenes on that,” Foust said.
The disruption to the school year could also have a major impact on registration for the 2020-2021 school year, especially as the district stands up full-day pre-kindergarten classes. Foust told the board that district staff was formulating a plan to simplify the registration process, but admitted that it could be a combination of using online tools or registration by phone.
