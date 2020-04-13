Felony defendants newly sentenced to incarceration will serve more of their time in Kerrville, at least until the state begins accepting inmates into its prisons.
The coronavirus was confirmed in at least 10 county jails, and the number of state prisoners infected nearly doubled in one day last week, according to The Texas Tribune. This led to the Texas Department of Corrections telling the county sheriff’s that beginning on Monday, no more inmates will be accepted into the state pens.
But this isn’t expected to affect Kerr County very much in the near term, as there are only two inmates awaiting transfer to prison after having been sentenced, according to Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
“Really that’s not that bad when you consider what other jails are stuck with,” Hierholzer said, referring to large jails in counties such as Bexar, Harris and Dallas, where many inmates are awaiting transfer. He said some of these counties have thousands of inmates.
Housing felons for more than a month after they’re sentenced isn’t unheard of, but when it’s happened in the past, local jails get reimbursed after 45 days. But the state also put those reimbursements on hold, Hierholzer said.
As of Monday, there were 174 inmates in the Kerr County jail. Forty-seven of these inmates were from other counties and housed under Kerr County’s contract detention program. Under the program, the county is paid $50 per day per inmate, and the other counties are on the hook for medical expenses. With the pandemic, the county isn’t accepting any more out-of-county inmates, however. Hierholzer said he usually has about 80 out-of-county inmates.
Asked whether his budget next year will change due to the pandemic, Hierholzer said he hopes not. He said food costs have increased, but that’s offset by the number of meals provided, which is less due to fewer inmates being at the jail.
“We’ve purchased a whole lot more hand sanitizers, trying to keep everything extra sanitized, trying to make sure we don’t have any cases here,” Hierholzer said. “So we’re spending more on that kind of stuff.”
Asked whether it’s likely judges will postpone sentencing hearings to wait for the state to accept inmates again, Hierholzer said he hopes not.
“They all have a right to their day in court,” Hierholzer said.
Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney, said inmates will receive days credited to their prison sentences for time spent in the county jail both before and after conviction.
