A Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion of assaulting a woman last year.
Homero Alfredo Zuniga was arrested July 18 by a sheriff’s deputy on a warrant issued after a 198th grand jury indicted him on the charge, a third degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The indictment issued in December 2019 accuses Zuniga of choking and shoving a woman on or about Oct. 23, 2019.
The indictment notes that Zuniga was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2009. In that case, he caused bodily injury to the same woman on Nov. 14, 2009, by grabbing her, according to a complaint from that year. He pleaded guilty to this misdemeanor on Dec. 1, 2019, was convicted and ordered to pay $243 in court costs. He was allowed to have no jail time due to about half a month already spent in the county jail awaiting court hearings, according to county records.
The day after his conviction, Zuniga was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, due to an accusation that he was in the United States without authorization, according to jail records.
Information indicating whether he was deported, or his alleged country of origin, was not immediately available.
Zuniga, born in 1981, has no court hearings set, according to county records.
Zuniga’s bond is set at $25,000, but even if he paid it, he cannot be released due to an immigration hold placed on his file, because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has again accused him of being in the country illegally.
