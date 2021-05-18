A Tornado Watch has been posted for the Comfort and Boerne area until 9 p.m. Tuesday. This watch does not include Kerr, Gillespie, Kimble or Bandera County.
The Austin and San Antonio region is under the new Tornado Watch.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Kerrville and Fredericksburg region through Thursday afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible with a series of upper level storm systems. The storm systems will track across Texas through Thursday. Heavy downpours remain possible with any showers or thunderstorms that may develop across the region.
Rainfall totals of one to three inches remain possible in addition to rainfall totals already reported across the area through Tuesday morning.
Flash flooding may occur near creeks, rivers and streams across the area during the next day or two.
It is worth noting that some of the models are showing MUCH lower rainfall totals than this across our area, so flooding rainfall is not a guarantee.
Nonetheless, remain weather alert across the Hill Country through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.