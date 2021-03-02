The Tivy Antler boys soccer team shut out Seguin, 4-0, at Antler Stadium Tuesday night.
Fernando Manzano scored the first of two goals on the night to give Tivy a 1-0 lead early in the match.
Manny Hernandez scored one goal and Ricardo Rangel accounted for another to give Tivy an advantage early in the game.
Rangel had three assists for the Antlers in addition to his goal Tuesday night.
Defensively, Josh Shantz had three saves for the Antlers keeping the Matadors off the board.
Manzano would score again in the second half to give Tivy a 4-0 district win over the Matadors.
“It feels really good to win this game,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said after the game. “We’ve been in some really close games all season, so it was nice to be on the winning side tonight.”
Zunker challenged his kids prior to the game.
“Tonight, I challenged the guys to be ready every time the ball gets in the box,” Zunker said. “Tonight kind of worked out to script and we were able to rest up some of our players for tomorrow’s game against Alamo Heights.”
Tivy will travel to San Antonio to face Alamo Heights at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
