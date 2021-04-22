The Tivy Symphonic Band and Tivy Wind Ensemble received Division I Superior ratings in both Concert and Sight-reading competition Tuesday at Tivy High School.
The band programs competed in their annual University Interscholastic League Contest in the Tivy High School Auditorium.
Division I Superior ratings are the highest marks that a music program can receive at a contest.
The Tivy Wind Ensemble is conducted by Roxanne Vickers, Director of Bands for the Kerrville Independent School District.
The Wind Ensemble performed their contest selections entitled Seis Manuel by Hanson, An American Elegy by Ticheli and El Capeo by Antonio Parera.
The Wind Ensemble received Division I Superior ratings from the UIL judges for their performance in the UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation.
The Tivy Symphonic Band, under the direction of Assistant Band Director and Percussion Instructor Tyler McClendon, performed March of the Buccaneers by Flowers, Down a Country Lane by Copland and La Madre De Los Gatos by Beck.
The Symphonic Band also received Division I Superior ratings in their Concert and Sight-reading Evaluation.
The Peterson Honors Band, conducted by Nicholas Rodriguez, Peterson Head Director, performed Darklands March, In A French Garden, and Sunchaser. This group received a superior rating at UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation.
The Peterson Symphonic Band is conducted by Erica Garcia, Peterson Assistant Band Director. They performed Captain Dane, Korean Folk Rhapsody and Night Fury. They received an Excellent rating in Concert, and a Superior rating in Sightreading, at the UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation.
"The Kerrville ISD Band Directors are extremely proud of the students being able to continue to accomplish so much this year," Vickers said.
