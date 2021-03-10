We can expect more clouds than sunshine for the rest of the day Wednesday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs in the middle 70's.
South winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Dewpoints will be high enough to make it feel muggy, especially late in the day and Wednesday evening.
GUSTY AND HUMID WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Gusty winds continue Wednesday night with humid conditions and lows around 60 degrees.
South winds continue at 15 to 25 mph at times.
There is a low chance we could see misty conditions or light drizzle along with patchy fog.
WINDY AND WARM THURSDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
South winds average 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.
STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND
Models suggest a few showers and storms could move through the area late Friday and Saturday.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the Saturday timeframe.
