Freddy Lozano led the Comfort Bobcats in scoring with 14 points Friday night, but lost a tough contest against Uvalde 66-49.
Comfort has had a tough pre-district schedule and Uvalde was definitely a tough test for the Bobcats.
The first quarter was tight as Comfort took a 13-11 lead after one quarter of play.
The Coyotes then went on a 21-9 run in the second quarter to go on top 32-22 at intermission.
Uvalde continued to outscore the Bobcats 18-11 in the third quarter to make the score 50-33 after the third period.
Both teams scored 16 points in the final quarter of play as Uvalde pulled away 66-49.
Oscar Falcon scored 10 points and Tucker Weyel added nine points for the Bobcats.
The remainder of scoring came from Jarad Schmidt, Nick Brandon, Alex Martinez, Rod Campos, Luis Martinez and Blaise Dupre.
The Bobcats fall to 11-6 on the season and will host their first district contest against Austin IDEA Montopolis Tuesday, Jan. 12.
(0) comments
