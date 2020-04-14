COMFORT — Services for Dr. Theron Charles Hawkins, 90, of Comfort, who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
