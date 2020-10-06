Center Point: Jake Laque with nice rush Sept. 18 against Ingram

Jake Laque rushing for positive yardage against Ingram Sept. 18

 Tom Holden

CENTER POINT SEEKING FIRST WIN

Center Point has had a rough season thus far and will be searching for their first victory Friday night.

The Pirates are 0-4 and fell to traditional powerhouse Mason 48-7 this past weekend.

The Pirates rely on quarterback Logan Burley and the rushing combination of Sammy Bustamante, Alvaro Bustamante and Jake Laque.

Center Point is home this weekend for a district contest against Ozona slated for 7:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.