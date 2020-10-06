CENTER POINT SEEKING FIRST WIN
Center Point has had a rough season thus far and will be searching for their first victory Friday night.
The Pirates are 0-4 and fell to traditional powerhouse Mason 48-7 this past weekend.
The Pirates rely on quarterback Logan Burley and the rushing combination of Sammy Bustamante, Alvaro Bustamante and Jake Laque.
Center Point is home this weekend for a district contest against Ozona slated for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.