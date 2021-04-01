Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday.
Wind speeds should remain much lower.
High temperatures climb to near 70 degrees during the afternoon.
Winds gradually become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Humidity levels will be low across the area throughout the day.
Another chilly night is on the way with low temperatures in the middle to upper 30's.
If skies remain clear and wind speeds remain light, we could see patchy frost early Friday morning.
Protect tender vegetation just in case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.