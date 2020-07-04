The current “War on Law Enforcement” which is being waged by some socialist groups and embraced by the leftist media would have you believe that all police officers are perpetrating violence against innocent people. They have stereotyped all of law enforcement as racist, violent, and ogres who should be exterminated. This stereotyping of all because of the actions of a few is an issue they detest when it occurs to them and is one of the key indicators of racism, bigotry and ignorance.
These groups have been given free reign to riot, destroy property and kill as they continue to wreak havoc on our society, because leftists say they are protesters and not rioters.
If one would like a truer picture of actual duties and dangers Officers encounter, I suggest they look at statistics from two sources: Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org); and the FBI National Crime Reports. The first site gives information on the 114 officers who have died in 2020, 51 of which passed because of COVID-19.
I believe most want the truth, but some will think “don’t confuse me with the facts, because I know what I know”. If you don’t like the Police, next time you need assistance call antifa, blm or a liberal reporter, perhaps they will come to your aid.
Doug Burrier, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.