A church in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue was vandalized with paint and items inside were damaged, and a vehicle two blocks away sustained similar damage, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene Saturday, Aug. 7, and were told by complainants that someone entered the church and caused extensive damage throughout the building between 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and the morning of Aug. 7.
“Multiple areas and objects, including a TV and crib, were painted with red spray paint,” wrote KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email. “Paint was on the walls and the floor of assorted areas. A bookend had been used to smash holes in a wall. Eggs had been thrown throughout the building. The cords to a landline phone and a computer had been cut. Books had been damaged and torn. Other items were damaged and moved.”
The agency’s Criminal Investigation Unit is on the case, Lamb said.
Officers had responded to the 600 block of West Water Street earlier in the day for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized with spray paint. A complainant reported that someone had spray painted tires and rims on their vehicle and thrown eggs at the vehicle.
“It is unknown if the same suspect(s) who unlawfully entered and damaged the church is responsible for this offense, but the timing suggests it’s possible the same person(s) committed both offenses,” Lamb wrote.
Additionally, officers responded to a call for service involving red spray-painted graffiti near the 1000 block of Lake Drive on July 29.
“It is unknown if this is related to the other offenses,” Lamb wrote of this incident. “Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes is asked to contact KPD or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS). They can remain anonymous.”
