Carol V. Centeno, 60, of Kerrville, passed away on March 7, 2020, in Kerrville. She was born in Kerrville to Olga A. Vega on September 3, 1959.
She worked as a machine operator for San Saba Cap Inc. for 27 years.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Olivia Centeno; son, Billy Hurst; sisters, Corinne Vega-Aguirre and husband, Geronimo Aguirre, and Cynthia Vega; brothers, Richard Vega, Robert Vega and wife, Rebecca, and Ralph Vega III; mother, Olga A. Vega; grandchildren, Silas Andrews and Ariel McGee; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Prayer service will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hurst, Silas Andrews, Dennis Dasch, Damien Dasch, Wyatt Aguirre, Robert “Robbie” Vega, Richard “Richie” Vega and Ralph “Ralphie” Vega IV.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Vega, Christopher Vega, Michael Vega and Brian Dasch.
The family of Carol wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kerrville Peterson Hospice, numerous family and friends.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.